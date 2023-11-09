Liverpool named a 22-man squad for the trip to Toulouse in the Europa League, but upon take-off at John Lennon Airport they were joined by another.

The Reds are in France for the fourth game of their Europa League group, with victory over Toulouse securing progress to the next stage.

Jurgen Klopp and his players flew on Wednesday afternoon, following a session at the AXA Training Centre, with injuries and illness limiting the squad.

Virgil van Dijk has been left on Merseyside as he recovers from illness, while Ryan Gravenberch has joined Curtis Jones on the short-term injury list.

Conor Bradley is nearing a return but, like Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic, he is still recovering from a long-term issue.

?? Kaide Gordon has travelled with the #LFC squad for the Europa League clash with Toulouse. Not named in initial squad but is eligible to step in if required. Chiefly, it is a sign of the first-team staff’s ongoing faith in the winger. pic.twitter.com/mnT4fvKEy5 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 8, 2023

But while Liverpool confirmed 22 players flying for the Group E clash, that group was boosted to 23 by the late inclusion of Kaide Gordon.

Gordon boarded the plane alongside the senior squad, in another gesture of his standing under Klopp as he works his way back to full fitness.

It is now 21 months since the winger, now 19 years old, made his last start for the first team, before a series of musculoskeletal problems kept him on the sidelines.

But after captaining Liverpool U21s from the start on Tuesday night, as they lost narrowly to Barrow in the EFL Trophy, he could soon be reintegrated.

While he would not be expected to feature, there is a strong chance Gordon is, in fact, named in the matchday squad at Stadium de Toulouse.

As only 23 players travelled including the youngster, and 12 are permitted on the bench, Klopp’s gesture could extend to the 5.45pm kickoff.

Gordon is eligible to feature in the Europa League having been named on List B for the competition, as one of 12 under-21s who were registered beyond the senior squad.