Sixteen-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni made his first start for Liverpool’s under-21s, but they fell to a comprehensive defeat against West Ham at Kirkby.

Liverpool U21s 0-4 West Ham U21s

Premier League 2 (8), AXA Training Ground

November 4, 2023

Goals: Marshall 13′, 60′, Kodua 63′, Earthy 74′

Nyoni was once again called up to join the senior team in training earlier this week and his good progress continued as he made his debut for the U21s.

The 16-year-old joined the first team on Friday as they prepared for this weekend’s trip to Luton, and his 90-minute outing for Barry Lewtas‘ side was another significant step in his development.

It didn’t go quite how he would have hoped, however, with the young Reds suffering a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham U21s.

Trey Nyoni makes his first start for LFC U21s today vs. West Ham – after first-team training on Friday. XI: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo, Chambers; McConnell, Pilling, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Scanlon, Musialowski Subs: Kelly, Jonas, Davidson, Spearing, Frauendorf

It took just 13 minutes for the visitors to open the scoring, with Callum Marshall getting the first of his two goals to continue his impressive goalscoring form.

The pressure continued from West Ham and Liverpool were forced to weather a storm to get into the break just one goal behind.

Marshall and George Earthy both went close to doubling the advantage, with the latter seeing his first-half effort flagged for offside.

It was Marshall who did extend the lead on the hour-mark, steering home from close range following a long ball into the box to make it 2-0.

The contest was effectively ended moments later when Gideon Kodua tapped the ball home from the goalline to put the game beyond all reasonable doubt.

Cold as you like ? pic.twitter.com/qxKO1aqAqT — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) November 4, 2023

First-team captain Virgil van Dijk watched on from the sidelines as the Reds tried to get themselves back into the game, but they struggled to develop any real momentum in the second period.

Trent Kone-Doherty came closest to restoring some pride for the Reds, but his effort whistled narrowly past the Hammers’ post to prevent Liverpool from grabbing a lifeline.

Earthy wrapped up the scoring with a quarter of an hour still to play, taking advantage of a fumble from Fabian Mrozek to convert from close range.

Nyoni was one of three 16-year-olds to be named among the starters, with Carter Pinnington and Amara Nallo also getting the nod from Lewtas.

They were joined in the matchday squad by Melkamu Frauendorf, who has been out for six weeks with injury and replaced Tommy Pilling just after the hour-mark.

Lee Jones was also introduced in the second half as he continues to work his way back from a four-month spell on the sidelines, while Bobby Clark remains unavailable for the young Reds.

Liverpool Under-21s: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo, Chambers; McConnell, Pilling, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Scanlon, Musialowski

Subs: Kelly, Jonas, Davidson, Spearing, Frauendorf