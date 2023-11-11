Liverpool need three points to keep pace with their fellow Premier League contenders, and Brentford are the opposition for Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Premier League (12) | Anfield

November 12, 2023 | 2pm (GMT)

Liverpool are hoping to boost the mood before the international break with a home win over Brentford.

Klopp’s team drew their last Premier League fixture, against Luton, and lost in the Europa League, so supporters could do with some reassurance of Liverpool 2.0’s potential.

Ahead of the Reds’ clash with Brentford, we’ve put together everything you need to know.

1. Recent history

Since promotion in 2021, Brentford have proved a thorn in the side for the Premier League‘s top teams.

Of the four fixtures between the teams in that time, Liverpool have won two, drawn one and lost one.

The most recent meeting was in May, when the Reds managed a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to Mo Salah‘s tap-in following a Fabinho floated pass to Virgil van Dijk, who headed the ball perfectly across the box.

We would take the same result again, I’d say.

2. Injury updates

The key question this weekend is whether Ryan Gravenberch will be available.

On Wednesday, Klopp said the Dutchman “had a little niggle – knee” and “he was running,” before adding “there is a chance for Brentford and he will definitely be back after the international break.”

News on Curtis Jones‘ hamstring problem was less positive. The manager explained: “After the international break, he will be back, but not before. Low, low grade hamstring.”

Virgil van Dijk is expected to return from illness.

Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson and Thiago are also all still missing.

3. Mac Allister suspended

Another midfielder who won’t be playing is Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine misses this one through suspension, due to receiving his fifth booking of the season against Luton last weekend.

Fortunately, the ban is just one game long and he will be able to face Man City after the international break.

4. Midfield picks itself

Klopp’s biggest conundrums come on the left for this one.

Whether Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place, after being withdrawn at half time against Toulouse, is of interest, with Joe Gomez likely to come back in for the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is expected to start on the left wing after Luis Diaz started on Thursday.

Elsewhere, there is the potential for Cody Gakpo to play deeper than usual, but we expect Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai to form the midfield three.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

5. Not on TV again

Once again Liverpool haven’t been picked for broadcast on UK television.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm Saturday kick-off, but the Reds’ Europa League participation meant the game was pushed back to 2pm on Sunday.

In the UK, Liverpool’s only Premier League home game broadcast so far this season was the Merseyside Derby.

We’ll have everything covered here on This Is Anfield, though!

6. The Bees have been keeping busy

Thomas Frank’s team continue to prove themselves as dangerous Premier League opposition, despite their relatively low budget.

Brentford are in great form coming into this one, having won their last three matches, against West Ham, Chelsea and Burnley.

Their last away fixture was that 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, so Liverpool will need to make sure any backdoors are firmly closed due to the counter-attacking threat the Bees possess.

7. Plenty of absences

Brentford could be without nine players for their trip to Anfield, but goalkeeper Mark Flekken should be able to start after being withdrawn at half time last weekend.

Shandon Baptiste and Myles Peart-Harris are “close to being available for possible selection,” Frank said. However, they are not expected to play from the start.

Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva will all miss out with longer-term problems. Ivan Toney is, of course, still out due to his ban.

8. Did you know?

The four most recent encounters between the teams have seen 14 goals scored with Brentford scoring six to the Liverpool’s eight.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 27 matches since their 0-0 draw at Chelsea in early April.

The Reds haven’t won successive league meetings with Brentford since October 1946. They’ve played five league fixtures in the time since.

9. Tierney is back at Anfield

Klopp’s best mate Paul Tierney is the referee for this one – yes, that was sarcasm.

The pair have had their fair share of run-ins over the years, most recently in April when Klopp said: “I really don’t know what he has against us, he has said there is no problem but that cannot be true.”

These comments came after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham in which tensions ran high on the touchline.

The assistant referees this weekend are Nick Greenhalgh and Mark Scholes, while Stuart Attwell is the lead VAR.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Brentford kicks off at 2pm (GMT) and isn’t on UK television.

Fear not, though, TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 1.15pm, with Adam Beattie tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!