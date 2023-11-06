Liverpool were hugely disappointing for large chunks of their 1-1 draw away to Luton, but Luis Diaz‘s late equaliser was a touching moment that the media enjoyed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were so disappointing from the off on Sunday, dropping two precious points in the Premier League title race.

When Tahith Chong put the hosts ahead with 10 minutes to go it looked as though Liverpool were going to suffer an embarrassing defeat, but Diaz was on-hand to make it 1-1 in the final seconds.

Here’s best of the media reaction to the Reds’ draw.

It was only right to focus on Diaz’s key contribution first…

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt described it as a “remarkable” moment for the Colombian:

“When Luis Diaz headed home Liverpool’s 95th minute equaliser in an enthralling encounter with Luton Town there was a moment’s celebration before he raised his shirt. “Underneath the Colombian was wearing a T-shirt with ‘Libertad Para Papa’ – freedom for father – written on it and it was remarkable, given what he has been through with the kidnapping of his parents back in his homeland, that he was even on the pitch. “Diaz came on as a substitute as Liverpool desperately chased the game and while they earned a point it was a damaging result given their title ambitions. “At the final whistle Díaz dropped to one knee, appearing deep in thought, before being embraced by Luton captain Tom Lockyer as the Liverpool fans chanted his name.”

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch was touched by the Colombian’s massive contribution after such a tough time for him:

“It is testament to Luis Diaz‘s mental strength that he was even part of the Liverpool squad that travelled to Luton. “And he could have been forgiven for not wanting to come on in such testing circumstances given ongoing events in his personal life. “But the Colombian did not just pick up some token minutes, he made the telling contribution as the Reds snatched a point at the death before revealing a touching tribute to his father. “It was the clear highlight of a tricky evening, and let’s hope more good news is on the way regarding Diaz sr.”

24 – Luis Díaz’s equaliser came from Liverpool’s 24th and final attempt of the game. Timed at 94:40, it was Liverpool’s latest Premier League equaliser since Divock Origi’s strike against West Brom back in December 2015 (95:24). Timely. pic.twitter.com/IesKny8da4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2023

Ed Aarons of the Guardian almost felt as though it was fate that Diaz would have a major day on the result:

“In the week that his father was kidnapped in Colombia, it had to be Diaz who came to Liverpool’s rescue and he unveiled a T-shirt with the message ‘Libertad para papa’ – ‘Freedom for dad’ – in celebration. “His presence in the matchday squad had been a welcome boost for Jürgen Klopp, who left it open to the Colombia international whether he felt right to take part after a week waiting anxiously for news. “A statement from his father’s kidnappers, the National Liberation Army (ELN), in the early hours of Sunday morning confirmed that he would be released ‘as soon as possible’.”

The Independent‘s Karl Matchett echoed that sentiment:

“Luis Diaz, it just had to be, didn’t it? “The narratives for this game were written, the headlines all but drying on the paper, and the Colombian – who has endured surely the most awful couple of weeks – popped up to write his own new ones. “There were no further updates on the whereabouts or safety of his kidnapped father before the match, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had made it clear it would be up to the winger to decide when he returned to action. “For the Reds, staring at perhaps their most embarrassing Premier League defeat since Blackpool under Roy Hodgson, it couldn’t have been more timely.”

Liverpool simply weren’t at the races all afternoon…

On X, Lynch couldn’t hide his disappointment, despite praising Diaz’s impact:

“A wonderful moment for Luis Diaz at the end but that’s a seriously disappointing result for Liverpool. “This run of fixtures felt like an opportunity to put themselves in the title mix early on but that was the performance of a side chasing the top four.”

Jacob Leeks of the Mirror felt that Liverpool’s system was exposed on the counter-attack throughout:

“Liverpool’s change in system over the past year has undoubtedly unlocked a new edge in Klopp’s team. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold frequently moves into midfield, with left-back Joe Gomez coming inside to create a back three. “But that system can leave the Reds vulnerable out wide, something Luton looked to take full advantage of. As the first-half neared its conclusion, a graphic from Sky Sports revealed that the hosts had made 59 percent of their attacks down Alexander-Arnold’s side of the pitch. “The Liverpool defence struggled to contain Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene, with Ibrahima Konate finding it difficult to keep up with him. “Klopp was forced to alter his tactics after half-time, with Gomez pushing on as a more conventional full-back.”

It was a day to forget for Darwin Nunez, who continues to divide opinion…

Leeks still isn’t convinced about the Uruguayan: