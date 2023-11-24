Liverpool have been claimed to be “favourites” for a Brazilian centre-back, while Man City fans have been warned about tragedy chanting ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

City fans warned over tragedy chanting

Tragedy chanting remains all too common up and down the country, and ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Man City, the hosts have emailed their fans over their conduct and will have announcements over the tannoy on Saturday.

Spirit of Shankly attended a police briefing ahead of the fixture and released a statement ahead of the trip to the Etihad:

As has been the case recently, this fixture is deemed ‘high risk’. The stated aim of the police is to reduce this and make it safe enough so that it doesn’t have to be a 12.30 lunch-time kick-off. Before entering the stadium, the usual soft-ticket checks will be in place with electronic readers and pat-downs at the turnstiles. Once inside, there will be 22 LFC stewards, plus police spotters, in home and away ends, looking out for coin/missile throwing. Tragedy chanting will be actively policed and stewarded. There was a commitment from MCFC to eradicate this by encouraging staff to take positive action. A pre-match briefing to police and stewards will include comms from LFC plus the recent video shot with a segment from Margaret Aspinall. Information has already been sent to City fans on this issue and will be highlighted on Saturday over the Tannoy and scoreboard. This is a positive step. We asked that City put out comms to supporters regarding the “always the victim” chants, but they said they would need to discuss and would update us. An anonymous text number will be available to report any issues, specifically tragedy chanting or coin/missile throwing.

4 things today: ‘No new concerns’ & 12.30 sarcasm

? "I ???? playing at 12.30!" ? Do we detect a hint of sarcasm there, Jurgen? You can watch the full press conference here:https://t.co/fHjbtnh1Oy pic.twitter.com/JedDlIq2r1 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 24, 2023

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has no “new concerns” when it comes to injuries, but will only make a final decision on his XI late on Friday

Alexis Mac Allister as the No. 6 as been much debated and the manager admitted he’s not a “natural,” but did explain it works if one thing happens – it’s been hit and miss, though

“I love playing at 12.30,” Klopp said with very obvious sarcasm, you can see why he was driven to say that here

Surprise, surprise, Erling Haaland was back in training alongside a number of other ‘injured’ City players – totally didn’t see that coming…

Latest Liverpool FC news

A tribute to Luis Diaz from a local musician made its way onto Colombian television, we get the inside story on how the catchy tune came to be. Warning: It will be on loop in your head

Liverpool have been described as the “favorite club” to lure centre-back Lucas Beraldo away from Sao Paulo, his name has been linked over the last couple of months (UOL)

Former Sporting Director Michael Edwards is “admired” by Man United‘s new investors, he’s been out of football since departing in October 2022 – he’d have quite the mess to clean up!

Refs, suspensions and ex-Reds

To aid better communication, Premier League referees are being helped by British Airways pilots – it won’t be a quick fix, need we remind you of the Luis Diaz fiasco? (The Times)

On the same subject, Mikel Arteta insisted he will not stop speaking out against poor refereeing displays despite his recent charge from the FA – this all stems from that Newcastle match… (The Times)

Speaking of discipline, Erik ten Hag is serving a one-game touchline ban against Everton having already been shown three yellow cards, that’s some going

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli was involved in a car accident, but he is, thankfully, said to be “in good health” – he’s currently on the books of Turkish club Adana Demirspor (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the evening

It’s the big one on Saturday, there’s nerves kicking about already and thoughts about how Klopp will set up his team.

We got the view of two Liverpool legends, Phil Thompson and Jan Molby, on four big decisions that need to be made – safe to say, they were divided! Take a look in the video below.

There’s two offerings that you might fancy tonight. Rotherham hosts Leeds in the Championship (8pm GMT), might be a good chance to watch Archie Gray after recent links to the 17-year-old.

And there’s a good chance Harry Kane will add to his goal tally as Bayern meet Koln in the Bundesliga, from 7.30pm.

Enjoy your evening, Reds. See you tomorrow for the big clash!