Jurgen Klopp has confirmed good news for Liverpool on the injury front, with four players back for the trip to Man City and “no new concerns” within the squad.

The Reds travel to Manchester on Friday evening ahead of their lunchtime kickoff at the Etihad on Saturday, with a strong squad making the trip.

It comes after a major boost in midweek as Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones all rejoined first-team training, with a 27-man squad working at the AXA.

Having been forced to name a substitutes’ bench comprised almost entirely of academy players for the 3-0 win at Brentford last time out, a decidedly stronger group is expected this weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Klopp confirmed that there were “no new concerns” for his medical staff.

“Only the long-term absentees are still out,” the manager explained.

“No new concerns before I entered this room.”

That means Thiago (hip), Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are the only first-team players out, with Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon also now back in full training.

Klopp could make at least two changes to his starting lineup from the victory over Brentford, having fielded Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo in midfield for that clash.

Alexis Mac Allister is likely to return to midfield along with one of Gravenberch or Jones, while a decision will need to made over whether to start Konate or retain Joel Matip.

Darwin Nunez should keep his place up front, but Klopp could opt to replace Diogo Jota with Luis Diaz on the left wing.