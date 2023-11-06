Liverpool left it late to steal a point at Kenilworth Road, but an intriguing stat has demonstrated that last-gasp goals are no coincidence under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds went behind to relegation-threatened Luton with 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock, but an emotional 95th-minute equaliser from Luis Diaz was enough to seal a dramatic point.

Diaz came off the bench to make his first appearance since the kidnapping of his parents, with work to rescue his father still ongoing in Colombia.

Liverpool are no strangers to nicking points in the dying moments, with Klopp’s side having made a habit of leaving it late to get crucial goals in recent years.

Opta statistician Michael Reid revealed that Jurgen Klopp has brought on more substitutes who have gone on to score crucial goals than any other manager in the Premier League era.

Luis Díaz's goal was the 11th time Jürgen Klopp brought on a substitute who went on to either equalise or put Liverpool one goal ahead in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League – the most of any manager in the competition's history. #LFC #LUTLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 5, 2023

Diaz’s header was the 11th time a Klopp change has elicited an equaliser or better in stoppage time for Liverpool, not a bad record at all!

The manager once famously referred to his players as “mentality monsters” during the title-winning 2019/20 season, and the numbers demonstrate just how often they are willing to go to the well to secure a result.

Sunday’s leveller was also the latest Liverpool have equalised in the Premier League for almost eight years.

The previous instance came when Divock Origi famously sealed a comeback against West Brom which prompted Klopp to take his players to celebrate arm in arm in front of the Kop despite not winning the game.

24 – Luis Díaz’s equaliser came from Liverpool’s 24th and final attempt of the game. Timed at 94:40, it was Liverpool’s latest Premier League equaliser since Divock Origi’s strike against West Brom back in December 2015 (95:24). Timely. pic.twitter.com/IesKny8da4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2023

Many ridiculed the manager for reacting to a 2-2 home draw in that manner, but his focus on fan connection has since been vindicated by what the group have gone on to achieve in the years that have followed.

Diaz’s goal was Liverpool’s 24th and final attempt of the contest, with Luton having bravely held the visitors at bay for much of the encounter.

It means the Reds have now managed to score in 26 successive matches in all competitions, having come within seconds of losing that particular streak on Sunday afternoon.