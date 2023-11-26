Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained the shushing gesture he made following his brilliant equaliser in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City.

The right-back’s strike earned the Reds a point in a crucial top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad, after Erling Haaland put the hosts in front shortly before the half-hour mark.

In celebration, Alexander-Arnold headed for the home supporters before putting his finger to his lips as he basked in the glory of his well-taken finish.

Speaking after the game, the 25-year-old talked through his celebration and described it as “really funny” to see the response from the Man City faithful.

“It’s always good to celebrate in front of away fans. Seeing all of the faces is really funny,” he told Sky Sports at the end of the contest.

? Not a mobile phone in sight, just people living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/oVVoyY0LlQ — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 25, 2023

“I got the ball from Darwin (note: was Salah). I could sense that there were bodies and I tried to get it across goal. Thankfully it found the bottom corner and it’s one we needed. It was about getting over the line and getting that point.”

The goal leaves Liverpool just a point behind the league leaders having already completed a third of the 2023/24 league season.

Alexander-Arnold reflected on the point by acknowledging that the Etihad hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Reds, while admitting that it wasn’t a vintage Liverpool performance.

“I don’t think we’ve had too many good results against this lot here before, so it’s a point and we’ll take it,” he continued.

“It wasn’t an amazing performance from us at all but we took our chances. I just don’t think we played particularly well to be honest, especially in the first half.

“Their formation and setup really challenged us and they had a lot of bodies in there which was difficult to deal with but we re-grouped at half time, came back out with more of a game plan and pressed them.

“It’s always difficult, just subconsciously, to play against Man City because you always have a lot of respect for them but in the second half we put that respect to the side and came to get a result.”