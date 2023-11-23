★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE

20% OFF EVERYTHING!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Which Liverpool players are and aren’t qualified for Euro 2024

Twenty-one teams have qualified for next summer’s European Championships and we now know which Liverpool players have qualified, are still with a chance or will not be involved at all.

The group qualifying for Euro 2024 has now concluded and for Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai, the November break secured their respective qualification for the tournament.

Next summer’s competition will take place between June 14 and July 14, with Germany playing host.

But which Reds are to be involved and who is to miss out?

 

Qualified and likely going

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 17, 2023: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota

With the Netherlands, England, Scotland, France, Hungary and Portugal all qualifying, the abovementioned seven will all be expected to play their part for their respective nations.

There will be less than four weeks between the end of the Premier League season and the start of the tournament, ensuring they will all be eager to avoid any injuries.

 

Uncertain or unlikely

2J1HGP2 Bucharest, Romania. 25th Mar, 2022. Kostas Tsimikas #21 of Greece and Pantelis Hatzidiakos #17 of Greece during the Friendly match between the national teams of Romania and Greece at Steaua Stadium in Bucharest, Romania. 25.03.2022. Photo: Copyright 2020, Credit: Cronos/Alamy Live News

Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak

Tsimikas’ hopes rest on a successful play-off campaign after Greece finished third in their group qualifiers, leaving his involvement balancing on success in March.

The likes of Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Thiago, Bajcetic and Doak have all seen their nations qualify but have not played any part of it, leaving plenty to prove in the coming months.

 

Players not going

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Republic of Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League B Group 4 match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Alisson, Conor Bradley, Joel Matip, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah

While all the players in Liverpool’s squad are not European, it is not to say it will not be a busy summer for Jurgen Klopp‘s team as there is more than just the Euros to contend with.

The likes of Alisson, Mac Allister, Nunez and Diaz will take part in Copa America – which runs from June 20 to July 14 – and will ask more of them after the season and immediately prior to pre-season.

It, therefore, will leave the Reds with a small group on return for pre-season in 2024.

Only Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley failed to see their nations qualify for the Euros, but Mohamed Salah should get some much-needed rest as AFCON takes place in January.

Summer transfer activity could change this landscape but for right now, this is what lies ahead for the Reds next summer and the club will already be putting plans in place to ensure Klopp’s preparations for 2024/25 run as smoothly as possible.

Dates for summer 2024

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lines-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • May 19 – Final day of Premier League
  • June 14 – Euro 2024 begins
  • June 20 – Copa America begins
  • July 14 – Euro 2024 and Copa America final

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023