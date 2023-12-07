With just three days separating our trips to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, there was as much Liverpool news as you might imagine on Thursday!

Alisson return imminent?

? Alisson with a very big hint that he has resumed #LFC training today! pic.twitter.com/rX2NZIClIV — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 7, 2023

In news that will be music to your ears, Alisson has provided us with a tease which suggests we could see him back in action sooner rather than later.

The Brazilian has been out of action since picking up a hamstring problem towards the end of last month’s 1-1 draw at Man City, with many hoping he would recover in time to face the other half of Manchester at Anfield.

A somewhat cryptic post on his Instagram story might indicate that we will get our wish, with the No. 1 posting a picture with his gloves to insinuate that he is back in training with the Reds.

His return date had been expected to fall in time for the visit of Erik ten Hag’s side on December 17, and it appears we are still on track for that.

Caoimhin Kelleher has proven himself to be a more than capable deputy in recent years, but this is still a sight for sore eyes, to say the least!

3 things today: FA Cup date & Mac Allister update

The date for our FA Cup third-round clash with Arsenal has been pencilled in, that’s sure to be a fun one!

Alexis Mac Allister shared a positive message regarding his fitness after Sheffield United, but admits he required “a few stitches”

Benfica teenage forward Kyanno Silva has apparently been linked for as little as £200k, anyone know if he’s any good?

Latest Liverpool FC news

The club has extended its long-standing partnership with Carlsberg for another 10 years

Roy Hodgson looks to be feeling the pressure at Selhurst Park and has come out with more nonsense, could we bring his managerial career to an end this weekend?

Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz’s name has once again been doing the rounds, it seems he is destined for a move at some point

What else is happening?

Pep Guardiola admits his side are “struggling” after dropping points for the fourth consecutive game, a real pity (Guardian)

Steve Cooper has dismissed the notion that he is under pressure at Nottingham Forest, despite his side sitting 16th in the table (Sky Sports)

Jude Bellingham was reunited with his father after receiving the Golden Boy award for his frankly ludicrous start to life in Madrid (Daily Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

The boss has said he believes Man United are involved in this season’s title race. It’s polite of him to say it but we don’t believe you, Jurgen!

Our blue neighbours are in action this Thursday night as they look to claw back the 10 points they were deducted for disgracing the Premier League with their blatant cheating.

They host Newcastle at 7.30pm (GMT) and you can watch all of the action unfold on Amazon Prime, if you happen to have it!