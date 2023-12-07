Alisson looks to be nearing a return from a hamstring injury, with the goalkeeper back working at the AXA Training Centre as he eyes a comeback vs. Man United.

Liverpool’s No. 1 has missed the last three games, after picking up an injury in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Man City last month.

Caoimhin Kelleher has filled in admirably in his stead, keeping two clean sheets, including the first away shutout in this season’s Premier League last time out at Sheffield United.

But Alisson‘s spell out is not expected to last for much longer, with the Brazilian having been pencilled in for a return against Man United on December 17.

That appears to be on track, with the goalkeeper dropping a major hint on his Instagram story on Thursday:

? Alisson with a very big hint that he has resumed #LFC training today! pic.twitter.com/rX2NZIClIV — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 7, 2023

Sharing a photo of a pair of used gloves from the AXA Training Centre, Alisson suggested he has now resumed training with the ball.

Alisson will be working closely with the club’s medical staff, along with goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg, Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel.

His involvement in training on Thursday could see him in contention for the trip to Union SG in the Europa League next week.

However, with Liverpool already qualified for the last 16 having guaranteed top spot in Group E, there is a strong chance he remains on Merseyside.

The focus will be on the visit of Man United three days after, by which point Alisson will hopefully be fully fit and ready to take over from Kelleher.

This update is a welcome boost given the ongoing situation with injuries in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, with Joel Matip the latest to suffer a long-term setback.

Matip will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery on a ruptured ACL, joining Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines.

Alexis Mac Allister needed stitches for a cut to his knee at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, but is not expected to miss a long period, while Diogo Jota (hamstring) is also nearing a comeback.