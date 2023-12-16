Liverpool’s rivalry against Man United may be fierce, but Alisson has still found time to offer some advice to opposition goalkeeper Andre Onana.

After a supreme performance against Crystal Palace last weekend, Alisson is fit and ready to go against Man United, knowing he is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Red Devils’ man between the posts is far from that and has struggled massively since arriving from Internazionale in the summer.

It has been a source of great amusement for Liverpool supporters, but our ‘keeper is feeling more sympathetic towards his opposite number.

Alisson insisted Onana is “a really good goalkeeper” and that in “the Champions League he played last season, was amazing.”

The Brazilian then offered some advice for the Cameroonian shot stopper, telling the Telegraph: “He needs to be patient, he needs to do that with everything that is going on in his life in the best way that he can.

“I think he is someone who in this moment needs the support of everybody, so I think he will get there.”

When Alisson arrived on Merseyside, Liverpool almost immediately transformed form a top-four team into arguably the best outfit in Europe.

“I was lucky in that I was coming to a team that was with everything already going in a different way; that was building,” the Brazilian explained.

“I went through something similar to what he is living; coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money.

“This is a lot of responsibility over your shoulders and he came here with the responsibility to be the replacement for (David) De Gea, who maybe was not in the best shape of his career, but he was still delivering.”

With Liverpool’s on a run of scoring in 34 consecutive games – a club record – Onana won’t be getting much sleep on Saturday night.

And, while Onana may well feel the wrath of Anfield this weekend, Alisson believes “he is capable of this responsibility (being Man United ‘keeper), but sometimes it takes longer with some than others.”

Onana has actually faced Liverpool before, losing both games 1-0 as an Ajax player in the 2020/21 Champions League.