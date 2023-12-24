With such an intense battle on the pitch between Liverpool and Arsenal, it was easy to miss some of the events around the game, but we’ve got you covered.

While Liverpool didn’t quite get the result we wanted, Anfield provided a brilliant spectacle as two of the Premier League‘s best went at each other, with top spot on the line for Christmas.

All the action on the pitch left plenty of reactions and incidents that may have gone unnoticed in real time, so we’ve put together a list of things you may have missed.

‘Been drinking?’

Van dijk asking the ref if he's been drinking ??#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/AwPkKYQe5j — Ben Bradley (@benbwwfc19) December 23, 2023

The conclusion by VAR David Coote not to award Liverpool a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s handball will take the headlines, but there were a few contentious decisions throughout.

On one occasion, Virgil van Dijk even appeared to sarcastically ask referee Chris Kavanagh if he had been drinking, after giving Arsenal a free-kick.

Liverpool’s captain could be seen imitating someone drinking. While slightly amusing at first, the Dutchman will be hoping he isn’t subsequently punished for the action.

Diaz’s tears

Luis Diaz hasn't been the same since his last injury. But watching him cry and lost like that pains me so much. He has a lot to offer but his confidence is buried atm. Hope the injury isn't serious and he finds his form soon. #LFC #YNWApic.twitter.com/LcxZW4nfke — FantasticFirmino9????? (@MPBFirmino9) December 23, 2023

Whether it was the pain caused by a blow to his knee, or just a general build-up of emotion after a traumatic few months, it was tough to watch Luis Diaz shed a tear after coming off.

The Colombian is now reunited with his father, with his family on Merseyside for Christmas, but the experience of his kidnapping is unimaginable and may well have taken its toll.

This is speculation, of course, but hopefully Diaz is feeling better come Boxing Day and can help the Reds push on in the New Year.

Klopp claps but camera frustrates

After a week in which Jurgen Klopp called on Liverpool supporters to create an atmosphere to remember at Anfield, the majority delivered, and the boss showed his appreciation.

Following the match, he applauded all four sides of the ground but appeared annoyed by the constant presence of a camera in his face.

It isn’t something unusual for the TV to follow Klopp around on the pitch, but this camera operator did appear to have the lens particularly close to the boss.

Perhaps if Liverpool had won, there would have been a different reaction.

Stunned reaction

Anfield was ready to celebrate when Mo Salah burst through on goal with multiple options to his right.

Anfield was ready to celebrate when Trent Alexander-Arnold swept his shot cleanly past David Raya.

Anfield still can’t believe Liverpool didn’t score.

We can imagine the same reaction as the supporters in this image was mirrored around the world, as Reds held their heads in their hands at the missed opportunity.