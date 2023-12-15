Man United have at least 10 senior players out for their trip to Liverpool on Sunday, though Erik ten Hag confirmed two others would be back fit.

United head to Anfield on the back of a humiliating exit from Europe, finishing bottom of their Champions League group below Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Though they are currently sixth in the Premier League, Ten Hag is under increasing pressure having overseen more league losses (seven) than the current top three combined (six).

That is not helped by United’s injury situation, nor the suspension to captain Bruno Fernandes against Liverpool due to yellow card accumulation.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Ten Hag did reveal that Luke Shaw (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (illness) had been passed fit to take part.

But Harry Maguire is added to a long list of absentees:

Harry Maguire (adductor)

Bruno Fernandes (suspended)

Casemiro (thigh)

Lisandro Martinez (foot)

Mason Mount (leg)

Christian Eriksen (knee)

Tyrell Malacia (knee)

Anthony Martial (illness)

Jadon Sancho (discipline)

Amad Diallo (knee)

And while Victor Lindelof trained in the buildup to Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern, the Swedish centre-back was not involved and remains a doubt.

That means at least 10 players are expected to miss the game, though Liverpool themselves are without Diogo Jota (hamstring), Alexis Mac Allister (knee), Andy Robertson (shoulder), Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

Ten Hag will undoubtedly look to name his strongest possible side, but it will be significantly depleted regardless.

Man United XI vs. Bayern: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

With both Maguire and Fernandes absent from the side that lost to Bayern, and only Rashford returning of those who missed out, the manager faces a tough task.

Either Shaw or Jonny Evans are likely to partner Raphael Varane at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Sergio Reguilon likely to come in at full-back if Shaw is preferred.

Scott McTominay may be pushed into the No. 10 role in the absence of Fernandes, with 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo partnering Sofyan Amrabat in midfield.

Alternatively, Rashford could start in a central role along with Rasmus Hojlund, leaving Antony and Alejandro Garnacho to keep their places on the wings – or the Englishman could replace Antony on the right.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Dalot; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund