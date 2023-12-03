Jurgen Klopp looks to have ruled Joel Matip out for the long term with a knee injury picked up against Fulham, telling reporters that it was “not a short one.”

Matip has been present in every matchday squad for Liverpool so far this season, a consistent run that has not been a feature of his career at Anfield.

Named to start his fourth game in five matches, Matip’s sideline challenge looked innocuous but he quickly asked for treatment, and there was little time wasted in calling on Ibrahima Konate.

The two traded places in the 68th minute after Matip grabbed at his leg in obvious discomfort, and the manager offered a brief update after the match.

Klopp explained that it was a knee injury for his No. 32, and would “not be a short one.”

“We lost today Joel. We obviously have no pictures yet, no scan yet, but from what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one,” he said.

“Unlucky, but we have to just get through this.”

Matip is therefore seemingly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, reducing Liverpool’s senior centre-backs options to Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.

It is likely that he will turn to Konate as first choice alongside Van Dijk, though the Frenchman’s minutes have been managed in recent weeks.

There is also a convincing case for Quansah to come in as a starter in more high-profile games, following his excellent showings when called upon in the Europa League.

In his post-match press conference, Klopp also confirmed a “knock” for Alexis Mac Allister, which partially led to his withdrawal in the 65th minute.

But there appears less concern over the goalscorer, with the manager also explaining that he “looked like he was running out of gas.”

Matip joins Alisson (hamstring), Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Diogo Jota (hamstring) on the absentee list.