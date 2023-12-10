Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutions were again on the nose for Liverpool as they turned a losing scoreline into a winning one, not for the first time this season.

The Liverpool manager has not always been praised for the timing and choice of his substitutions, but they have been incredibly effective this season.

Since the 2-0 win over Everton in mid-October, Klopp has made either four or five changes in every game as he seeks either a change in fortunes or the opportunity for rest.

Throughout the entire campaign, nine different players have either scored or assisted as a substitute – and that includes Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

The pair were the final two substitutes and introduced with 16 minutes of normal time remaining at Crystal Palace, going on to assist and score, respectively, in the 2-1 win.

“We really turned the game around, the subs were super influential and made a super impact,” Klopp said after Saturday’s win.

“That’s actually the story so far this season, what we bring from the bench has a real impact.

“That’s why we could do it, but again, if Harvey mishits that ball, it’s a draw, if Mo is not there where he is and the ball doesn’t get deflected then we lose the game.”

The manager used all five substitutions available to him at Selhurst Park and while Ibrahima Konate‘s introduction may have slipped his mind, he had high praise for all those he turned to.

“As you saw again today, subs can make a massive difference. It’s actually their job [laughs],” Klopp told TNT Sports.

“Harvey played a wonderful game and scored a wonderful goal, so happy for him; Curtis came on, really strong; Joe Gomez, oh my god; Cody and I forgot who else we brought on.

“We changed system, and then it all worked out.”

That it did!

The ability to change the game from the bench is hugely significant, it is not a privilege Liverpool have always had, but that is changing this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have all contributed either an assist or goal off the bench this season.