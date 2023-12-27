Jurgen Klopp admits he overruled the advice of Liverpool’s medical staff to include Diogo Jota at Burnley, with the striker enjoying a “crazy 24 hours.”

Prior to the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day, Klopp claimed it would be a “surprise” if Jota was passed for inclusion.

In the end, the manager pulled a surprise on everyone when the teamsheet was released an hour before kickoff at Turf Moor, with the Portuguese on the bench after a month out.

Jota came on to score a vital second late on as Liverpool won 2-0, again emphasising his knack for being in the right place at the right time and, crucially, being able to finish his chances.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp revealed that he overruled the club’s medical staff in fielding Jota so soon after his recovery.

“We snuck him somehow on the squad list,” he explained in his post-match press conference.

“He trained only twice and the medical department wanted to give him extra training still. I said ‘he can have that in Burnley‘.

“So he had that tonight and now he can train tomorrow properly, then he will be ready for Newcastle which is really helpful.”

Speaking to LFCTV himself, Jota reflected on a “crazy 24 hours” as he learned late that he would be required for the game – and the significance of scoring in front of “special people.”

“It was a crazy 24 hours. I was not expecting to be in the squad list, to be honest,” the striker said.

“I was already home when I found out I needed to travel back again to join the team, but from that moment on, I just felt I needed to do this.

“I had some special people there in the crowd today, my family, they came over for Christmas.

“It was great to get the win, score, be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift for everyone here!”

Asked how it affected preparation as he found out his involvement last-minute, Jota replied: “I’m not too sure.

“I trained with the team the last couple of days obviously, but I’m ready for this, that’s why we work.

“It was just a special feeling to know that I will probably come on today and to be back with a goal is always special.”