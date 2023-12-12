Liverpool news has come from around the world as Jurgen Klopp‘s attention turned to Union SG in the Europa League.

Bad news for Chelsea

It has been a bad day for Chelsea, who learned that Reece James will likely be out until March with a hamstring injury.

Also, the Premier League have voted so clubs are now only able to amortise the cost of players over five years. Chelsea have been spreading the cost over about eight years, when signing Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, for example.

Bizarrely, it appears Chelsea actually voted for this rule change, bringing the Premier League in line with UEFA, according to the Athletic – make of that what you will.

The rule won’t be backdated, though, meaning it will only apply to new transfers. However, other FFP problems seemingly loom over Todd Boehly and Chelsea.

3 things today

Michael Oliver has been named referee for the match vs. Man United, with John Brooks as VAR – yes, Brooks was involved in the Luis Diaz ‘goal’ vs. Tottenham

Rhys Williams is set to be recalled from Aberdeen early, report the Mail – he hasn’t played a single minute for the seniors, largely due to injury

Liverpool’s home fixture against Chelsea has been rearranged for Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8.15pm (GMT) – why so late, TNT?

The Reds have been linked to Club Brugges’ 18-year-old centre-back, Jorne Spileers, whom Liverpool have “instructed their scouts to follow closely,” according to Voetbalkrant

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ibrahima Konate has “just opened opened discussions” to renew his Liverpool contract, report Le10Sport – his current deal expires in 2026

Argentine outlet TyC Sports have implied doubt over whether Alexis Mac Allister will be fit to play before Christmas – we could really do with him back next week

Mo Salah was beaten to the 2023 African Footballer of the Year award by Napoli’s Victor Osimhen – perhaps predictably given the Nigerian was the only finalist at the presentation

Latest chat from elsewhere

Referee Halil Umut Mele is comforted by Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan while he recovers in hospital after being punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. pic.twitter.com/Dbdmd85f16 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 12, 2023

The president of Turkish top flight club MKE Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, punched referee Caykur Rizespor on the pitch – the official has since been visited by Turkey’s president Erdogan and Koca arrested

More from Turkey as Eric Bailly’s agent says the defender’s “rights are being violated” after he was removed from first team duties by Besiktas (BBC Sport)

Last night, Anfield hosted nearly 10,000 fans for the Anfield Road End test event, with Klopp giving an enjoyable interview on the pitch – watch it all below!

Video of the day and match of the night

This full video of Klopp at the Anfield Road End test event is well worth your time.

He covers topics including the transfer window, the Man United match and gives the new stand its first fist pumps!

The Champions League is back, with Man United vs. Bayern Munich the pick of the games.

It kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and is on TNT Sports 1. Anything less than a home win would see Erik ten Hag’s team eliminated.