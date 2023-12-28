Kostas Tsimikas is hopeful that his season has not been ended by the broken collarbone he sustained against Arsenal.

The Greek picked up the injury as a result of an unfortunate touchline collision with manager Jurgen Klopp during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal last week.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said: “Kostas Tsimikas, his collarbone is definitely broken.

“All the rest [with his injury], we have to see. Out for a long time, which is hard to swallow for us with the Robbo situation.”

The timeline for recovery from such an injury tends to be discussed in months rather than weeks, sparking fears that Tsimikas could even have played his last game this season.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the defender is optimistic over his prospects of featuring again during this campaign.

He has already begun a rehabilitation programme that, if successful, would give him the opportunity to play a role during the run-in.

As such, Tsimikas could yet add to the 17 appearances he has clocked up in all competitions this term.

The blow of losing the 27-year-old has been somewhat softened by the fact that fellow left-back Andy Robertson is closing in on a return.

The Scot dislocated his shoulder on international duty in October but is expected to be back in action in late January.