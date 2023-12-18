It was a quiet day of news as Liverpool mulled over Sunday’s goalless draw, but there is still plenty to catch up on.

Hincapie linked again

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen may be flying high at the top of the Bundesliga, but one player who isn’t necessarily enjoying his most successful year is Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian is a highly rated left-sided defender, but Florian Plettenberg reports for Sky Sport Germany that he is “open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly.”

The 21-year-old has started just two Bundesliga games all campaign and “isn’t happy as a substitute” and “Liverpool is monitoring him but there is no offer,” according to Plettenberg.

??? Piero #Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He’s not happy as a substitute. ?? But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as Tapsoba & Kossounou will join the African Cup. The 21 y/o cb (left foot) has many inquiries on the… pic.twitter.com/Cel2AqDwQ3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2023

If the Reds were to move for him, it may be difficult in January as Leverkusen defenders Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou are heading to AFCON, with Burkina Faso and the Cote d’Ivoire respectively.

Liverpool are fairly well stocked in the middle of defence, but Hincapie’s ability to play at left-back could be a reason to pursue his services.

3 things today

After Sunday’s 0-0, Roy Keane called Virgil van Dijk “arrogant” for comments on Man United‘s approach to the game

Van Dijk has since responded, disagreeing and adding that “everyone who watched the game probably felt the same” – is right, Virgil

Liverpool will not be involved in FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup, in 2025, for a long list of complicated reasons you can find here – basically, it’s because we haven’t won the Champions League recently

Latest Liverpool FC news

Reds have shared their experiences in the new Upper Anfield Road End – a mix of views from “very windy” to “noticeably louder than the Kop” early on

Alisson told LFCTV: “We have to make this (Anfield) our fortress and the place that nobody can beat us” – the crowd hasn’t been amazing but the players need to do their bit, too

In case you missed it, Liverpool Women produced a brilliant comeback to beat Man United, 2-1 in Leigh on Sunday – the two teams are now level on points in fourth

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ex-Liverpool youth coach Michael Beale has taken over at Sunderland, just a month after being sacked by Rangers

Man City have drawn FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last 16, while Arsenal will face Porto – full draw here

The Europa League play-off round draw has been made too, with a noticeable tie being Feyenoord vs. Roma – Liverpool could play the winner

Video of the day and match of the night

Most of these words from John Barnes and Phil Thompson still ring true after the weekend’s result.

There’s not too much football on but, if you tune into Sky Sports Football, you can find Birmingham vs. Leicester kicking off at 8pm (GMT).