★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Leverkusen link, Van Dijk responds & no Club World Cup – Latest LFC News

It was a quiet day of news as Liverpool mulled over Sunday’s goalless draw, but there is still plenty to catch up on.

 

Hincapie linked again

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen may be flying high at the top of the Bundesliga, but one player who isn’t necessarily enjoying his most successful year is Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian is a highly rated left-sided defender, but Florian Plettenberg reports for Sky Sport Germany that he is “open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly.”

The 21-year-old has started just two Bundesliga games all campaign and “isn’t happy as a substitute” and “Liverpool is monitoring him but there is no offer,” according to Plettenberg.

If the Reds were to move for him, it may be difficult in January as Leverkusen defenders Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou are heading to AFCON, with Burkina Faso and the Cote d’Ivoire respectively.

Liverpool are fairly well stocked in the middle of defence, but Hincapie’s ability to play at left-back could be a reason to pursue his services.

 

3 things today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Van Dijk has since responded, disagreeing and adding that “everyone who watched the game probably felt the same” – is right, Virgil
  • Liverpool will not be involved in FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup, in 2025, for a long list of complicated reasons you can find here – basically, it’s because we haven’t won the Champions League recently

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Reds have shared their experiences in the new Upper Anfield Road End – a mix of views from “very windy” to “noticeably louder than the Kop” early on

  • Alisson told LFCTV: “We have to make this (Anfield) our fortress and the place that nobody can beat us” – the crowd hasn’t been amazing but the players need to do their bit, too

  • In case you missed it, Liverpool Women produced a brilliant comeback to beat Man United, 2-1 in Leigh on Sunday – the two teams are now level on points in fourth

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a press conference at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Liverpool youth coach Michael Beale has taken over at Sunderland, just a month after being sacked by Rangers

  • The Europa League play-off round draw has been made too, with a noticeable tie being Feyenoord vs. Roma – Liverpool could play the winner

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Most of these words from John Barnes and Phil Thompson still ring true after the weekend’s result.

There’s not too much football on but, if you tune into Sky Sports Football, you can find Birmingham vs. Leicester kicking off at 8pm (GMT).

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023