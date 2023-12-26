★ PREMIUM
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Burnley vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool travel to Burnley for this year’s Boxing Day fixture, with three points a necessity to keep the pressure on their title race rivals.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Brownhill; Tresor, Amdouni, Odobert; Foster

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Larsen, Rodgriguez, Redmond, Ramsey

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Chambers, Bradley, Konate, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

