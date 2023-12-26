Liverpool travel to Burnley for this year’s Boxing Day fixture, with three points a necessity to keep the pressure on their title race rivals.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Teams
Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Brownhill; Tresor, Amdouni, Odobert; Foster
Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Larsen, Rodgriguez, Redmond, Ramsey
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Chambers, Bradley, Konate, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz
Fan Comments