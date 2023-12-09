It’s an early start for Liverpool who travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Richards, Lerma; Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Olise, Franca, Ebiowei, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo

