LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) challenges for a header with Crystal Palace's Odsonne Édouard during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here!

It’s an early start for Liverpool who travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Richards, Lerma; Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Olise, Franca, Ebiowei, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

