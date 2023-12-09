It’s an early start for Liverpool who travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Richards, Lerma; Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard
Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Olise, Franca, Ebiowei, Mateta
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo
