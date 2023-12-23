Liverpool host Arsenal in the biggest Premier League game of the season this evening, with victory taking the Reds top of the table. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Elliott, Gravenberch, Nunez
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus
Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah
