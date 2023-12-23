Liverpool host Arsenal in the biggest Premier League game of the season this evening, with victory taking the Reds top of the table. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Elliott, Gravenberch, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Our coverage updates automatically below: