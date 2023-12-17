Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool host Man United in arguably the Premier League and world football’s biggest game. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford

