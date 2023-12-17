Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool host Man United in arguably the Premier League and world football’s biggest game. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo
Man United: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments