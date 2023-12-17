★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool 0-0 Man United – As it happened

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool host Man United in arguably the Premier League and world football’s biggest game. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023