Liverpool FC deliver 2,000 Christmas dinner hampers to local families

LFC legend Ian Rush joined staff to help deliver Christmas dinner hampers to more than 2,000 local families, as part of the club’s annual Operation Christmas Magic campaign.

The Reds’ all-time record goalscorer, and official club ambassador, paid a visit to the Anfield Sports and Community Centre, where volunteers were on hand to help sort the fresh food deliveries in time for Christmas.

Each hamper provides four days’ worth of fresh food for a family of four to enjoy, including a fresh turkey with all the trimmings for the perfect roast dinner, as well as a host of festive treats.

Throughout the week, volunteers from the Anfield stadium team have been helping to pack the hampers before they were distributed throughout north Liverpool and Kirkby.

The hamper drop is just one part of Operation Christmas Magic, when the club and LFC Foundation come together alongside supporters, partners and the wider community to support thousands of local people and families throughout the festive period.

Now in its fourth year the Reds’ community Christmas campaign, had a special focus this year on child and food poverty across the Liverpool City Region.

Speaking about Operation Christmas Magic, Ian Rush, said: “I’m delighted to be able to help in a very small way to ensure more than 2,000 fresh food hampers are delivered to local families in time for Christmas.

“Operation Christmas Magic is all about the LFC family coming together to help those in need at this special time of year.”

Forbes Duff, LFC Foundation’s Head of Community Engagement, added: “We know Christmas time can be incredibly tough for many families across the Liverpool City Region. Food poverty continues to be a growing issue, our hope is that these fresh food hampers go some way to making this festive period a little brighter for those in need.”

Other Operation Christmas Magic activities that took place throughout December, delivered by LFC Foundation and its Red Neighbours team, included free Christmas community lunches at Anfield, festive foodbank collections at all home fixtures throughout a busy festive, support for Radio City’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas and the annual visit from members of both the men’s and women’s teams to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.