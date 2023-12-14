Liverpool played their part in knocking Everton out of the Women’s Super League Cup with a win, though they too have exited the tournament at the group stage.

Everton 1-2 Liverpool

WSL Cup (4), Walton Hall Park

December 13, 2023

Goals: Roman Haug 5′, Daniels 56′; Duggan 90+9′

The format of the WSL Cup sees five teams progress from the group stage as winners, with two further spots in this season’s quarter-finals for the best-placed runners up.

Chelsea are also into the last eight having been given a bye due to their participation in the Champions League – but neither of the Merseyside clubs will be joining them.

A 2-1 victory for Liverpool on Wednesday night ensured that Everton can no longer catch up with Man United as runners up in Group B, while the Reds’ exit was already sealed.

It was a matter of pride – and bragging rights – for Matt Beard’s side, then, as they headed to Walton Hall Park, having lost 1-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield back in October.

Beard – who was absent on the night due to illness – made seven changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bristol City in the league three days previous, including a first start in 15 months for Leanne Kiernan.

Kiernan suffered a serious ankle injury in the opening game of last season, meaning she missed the rest of the campaign and only made her return as a substitute last month.

It was a significant occasion, then, and it started off excellently for Liverpool as Sophie Roman Haug finished well following Missy Bo Kearns’ corner.

Roman Haug’s goal was her third in her last three games, with the summer signing from AS Roma also netting against Brighton and Bristol City.

Another set-piece from Kearns gave Liverpool their second after the break, with Everton goalkeeper Emily Ramsey fumbling her free-kick to allow Yana Daniels to convert.

Everton‘s response did not come until the ninth minute of stoppage time, with Toni Duggan finding the back of the net, but by then it was already too late for both sides.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Man United on Sunday, with the Women’s Super League clash kicking off just over four hours before the men’s fixture at Anfield.

LFC Women: Laws; Parry, Clark (Koivisto 81′), Fisk (Bonner 46′), Daniels; Holland (Hobinger 76′), Lundgaard, Kearns; Kiernan, Lawley (Hinds 66′), Haug (Van de Sanden 66′)

Subs not used: Micah, Nagano

Next match: Man United (A) – Women’s Super League – Sunday, December 17, 12.15pm (GMT)