Liverpool will begin their 2024 against a team they have a good recent record against in Newcastle, but how will Jurgen Klopp line his team up for this one?

The Reds kept themselves firmly in the title picture with a 2-0 win away at Burnley on Boxing Day and will be keen to apply further pressure on those around them on New Year’s Day.

Klopp still has a number of injury issues to contend with, but plenty of quality remains within the squad and he will be hopeful there is enough to get the job done.

Here’s a look at how Liverpool could shape up on Monday night.

Team news

This is what the boss told us as he previewed the clash:

Alexis Mac Allister is back in training, “we will see” for Newcastle

Andy Robertson still has “a long way to go” with his dislocated shoulder

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined for the foreseeable

Liverpool’s XI vs. Newcastle

Joe Gomez has been the man to step into the left-back role in the absence of Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, with his place fairly secure over the coming weeks.

Mac Allister’s return to training could see him in contention, but Monday night is likely to come too soon for him to make a start.

There are options up top, too, with Cody Gakpo‘s return to form and Diogo Jota‘s hamstring recovery giving the manager plenty of headaches.

With that in mind, here’s how it could look:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Alternatively, the manager may decide to stray from what we believe to be the most likely XI and mix things up in a couple of positions.

Mac Allister’s return to fitness gives Klopp an additional option in the middle of the park should he be deemed ready to play from the outset.

The World Cup winner has been ever-present in the league lineups prior to his injury – suspension at home to Brentford aside.

Gakpo will feel he has done enough to warrant keeping his place at the top of the pitch, which would mean either Diaz or Darwin Nunez would miss out.

Let’s take a look at a different lineup option for the Reds.

Defence remains the same as it was on Boxing Day

Mac Allister to start ahead of Jones in midfield

Gakpo to keep his place in the front three at the expense of Diaz

This is how that would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Despite the injuries, Liverpool will have full confidence that they can take three points off Newcastle for the sixth consecutive game.

Spirits are high at at the club currently and Anfield promises to be rocking for an 8pm (GMT) bank holiday kick-off.

Another win please, Reds.