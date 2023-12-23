Liverpool U21s signed off for 2023 with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Feyenoord in the PL International Cup, with four years between two of the goalscorers.

Liverpool U21s 3-1 Feyenoord U21s

PL International Cup (3), AXA Training Centre

December 22, 2023

Goals: Glatzel 9′, Koumas 21′, Hill 68′; Van der Sluijs 31′

This year’s foray into the PL International Cup has been a mixed bag for Liverpool, who will be forced to wait until the New Year to discover if they can make it past the group stage.

Friday evening brought their first win from three group games, with Feyenoord’s hopes of progressing as the best of the third-placed sides ending in the process.

Following the U18s’ 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, Barry Lewtas was still able to name a strong side, with Trey Nyoni, Trent Kone-Doherty and Lewis Koumas starting both ties.

It was Paul Glatzel, the 22-year-old forward, who opened the scoring at the AXA, finishing at the second time of asking following Tom Hill’s whipped ball from the left – his fifth goal in nine games this season.

Glatzel is almost certainly in his final year at Liverpool, with a series of injuries blighting his hopes of rising into the first team after a prodigious breakthrough five years ago.

There is still hope yet for Koumas, though, with the 18-year-old firing a long-range effort that deflected beyond goalkeeper Mannou Berger and in, minutes after a vital stop from Fabian Mrozek at the other end.

Feyenoord did grab one back before half-time through Joep van der Sluijs, who netted on the counter, with Nyoni having seen an earlier chance go begging.

With the visitors spurning an opportunity to level, Liverpool then sealed the result as Glatzel’s cross was palmed out to Hill, who headed in.

The second half saw the continued reintegration of Oakley Cannonier from the bench after a lengthy injury, while Nyoni and Kone-Doherty’s minutes were managed carefully after a busy week.

Liverpool U21s are not in action again until January 10, with there still a chance they progress to the knockout stages if they beat Athletic Club and Fulham‘s results go in their favour.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Chambers, Scanlon (Nallo 90+1′); Pilling (Davidson 85′), Hill, Nyoni (Spearing 69′); Glatzel, Kone-Doherty (Cannonier 69′), Koumas

Subs not used: Kelly

Next match: Athletic Club (H) – PL International Cup – Wednesday, January 10, 7pm (GMT)