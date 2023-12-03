Liverpool will begin their 2023/24 FA Cup journey against Arsenal after the draw for the third round of the competition was confirmed on Sunday.

The Reds will join the rest of the Premier League sides in entering the competition after Christmas, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to replicate the run that saw them lift the trophy back in 2022.

Arsenal were pulled out of the hat to face Liverpool next month, with the Gunners the home side – surprise, surprise another Premier League team!

It is the sixth time the Reds will face a top-flight team in the third round across the last seven seasons.

When will the match take place?

The FA Cup third round fixtures will be played over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday January 6 and 7.

For the Reds, it will be their second game of 2024, coming after the visit of Newcastle at 8pm (GMT) on New Year’s Day.

Klopp got his hands on the trophy for the first time during the quadruple chase of 2021/22, but has had little joy in the competition aside from that.

Liverpool have failed to get beyond the fifth round in all of the other seasons under the German, with the previous final before that also coming against Chelsea ten years earlier.

2023/24 FA Cup schedule

Third round: Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth round: Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth round: Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final: Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final: Saturday 20 April 2024

Final: Saturday 25 May 2024