★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 25, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mohamed Salah “shares pain” of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families this Christmas amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The war has devastated large parts of Gaza, killed more than 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.

The mounting death toll among Israeli troops – 17 since Friday and 156 since the ground offensive began – could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostage.

Egypt international Salah, who has been in fine form for the Reds so far this season, scoring 12 Premier League goals, posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023