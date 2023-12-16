Jarell Quansah delivered a milestone moment with his first goal for the club, but it also proved significant for completing a full alphabet of goalscorers for Liverpool.

The 20-year-old’s finish at Union SG was part of a losing scoreline, but it will remain a moment to savour, especially considering his emphatic touch and finish.

Quansah himself was more concerned with the goals he shipped at the other end than his maiden Liverpool goal.

“Probably because we had just conceded a goal, I wasn’t too happy myself, so it was more [a case of] we’ve got one back and a consolation for the goal we conceded,” he told LFCTV.

But what the centre-back will not have known is he is the first Liverpool player to score a goal for the club with a last name starting with ‘Q’.

I’m pretty sure this is Liverpool’s top scorer for each letter of the alphabet. (I’m checking on my phone, might’ve missed someone). pic.twitter.com/rfIYqEn95n — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 14, 2023

It makes him the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to finishing the club’s goalscorers list from A-Z, with every letter in the alphabet now represented.

By default, it makes him the top scorer for the letter ‘Q’, and you sense he will hold that title for quite some time – it has taken 131 years to get that letter on the list after all!

For a lot of the letters of the alphabet, last names of those who have scored for the club are quite easy to think of, from John Aldridge, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Mohamed Salah.

Others who may have slipped your mind for the less represented letters could have been Harold Uren, who scored two goals for the Reds between 1907 and 1912, Abel Xavier and Bolo Zenden.

It is a surprising stat for Liverpool to have ticked off, but that is some collective effort over the years.

Up the A-Z Reds!