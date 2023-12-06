Liverpool are back at Bramall Lane for the first time since 2021 tonight. Here’s how to watch Sheffield United vs. Liverpool on TV and live stream worldwide.

After two seasons in the Championship, Sheffield United are back in the Premier League – but find themselves struggling at the bottom of the table.

Their awful start led to manager Paul Heckingbottom being sacked on Tuesday, replacing by the returning Chris Wilder, which could make it a tougher test for Liverpool.

Win, and the Reds can close the gap between them and league leaders Arsenal to two points.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 6.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.30pm in Dubai and 10.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool is being shown on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

US Viewers

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Sheffield United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Sheffield United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Sheffield United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

