Liverpool are in Belgium this evening as they take on Union SG in the final game of their Europa League group. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

The Reds are already through to the last 16, meaning there is room to experiment against the Belgian Pro League leaders.

But despite a host of changes expected for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, it could prove to be a particularly interesting watch as Liverpool bid to finish the group stage with 15 points from 18.

Can they pick up another win heading into Sunday’s clash with Man United?

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (GMT) – or 6.45pm in Brussels, 12.45pm in New York, 9.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 9.45pm in Dubai and 8.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Union SG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Union SG vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Union SG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Union SG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

