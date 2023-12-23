With another European Super League being proposed, Liverpool supporters now have the ability to block the club from joining.

On Thursday, the European Court of Justice’s ruling surprised many and prompted A22 Sports Management group to release plans for another ESL.

While this caused a stir, those who have analysed the CJEU’s findings don’t believe the ruling particularly advances the cause for A22’s competition.

Liverpool have since released a statement, similar to the five other English clubs originally involved, saying: “Yesterday’s ruling by the European Court of Justice does not change Liverpool FC’s previous stance on a proposed European Super League.

#EarnItOnThePitch? That’s why our proposal is based on sporting merit, with promotion and relegation, and no permanent members. And free for the fans.https://t.co/Dc34MOt0nL pic.twitter.com/iAFJo4h1rj — A22 Sports (@A22Sports) December 22, 2023

“Our involvement has been discontinued. We will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions.”

Whatever the club’s intentions, Liverpool supporters now have the right to veto joining an ESL thanks to the club enshrining a supporters board into its Articles of Association, in 2022.

This came about in reaction to the club’s failed breakaway to an ESL the previous year. It should now mean fans have the final say on such matters.

Spirit of Shankly have 10 representatives on the 16-person board. Joe Blott was part of it and is former Chair of SOS.

He told This Is Anfield: “We could stop the ESL happening again” and “it gives fans the right to veto when we need to.”

This is due to the owners now needing consent to join a breakaway league or play home games away from Anfield.

Blott explained: “For any existential issues that affect the football club, so a ground share, a ground move or a move to a breakaway league, cannot happen without fan consent.

“Not only that, I think the main key element around it is not just protecting our interest now, but also protecting the future interests of football supporters.

“The club is going to ensure that that level of engagement is actually enshrined within the club’s articles of association.”

This means that future owners, after Fenway Sports Group have left, will be forced to comply by the same laws.

Liverpool supporters can’t actually prevent a European Super League being proposed or created, but they can ensure the Reds aren’t involved.

As one of the top four clubs in the world, this could have an influence over others that are thinking of joining. Of course, it also doesn’t stop UEFA or FIFA turning their own competitions into a quasi-Super League.