Why you should watch Liverpool vs. Man United TWICE

Liverpool vs. Man United is one of the world’s biggest rivalries, and fans can enjoy fixture twice on Sunday as Liverpool Women, too, face the Red Devils.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and things are looking positive for Jurgen Klopp‘s side after 16 games played.

While Liverpool Women aren’t flying quite as high in the WSL, they too are arguably surpassing expectations this season.

With Matt Beard’s team away to Man United on Sunday, a special watch party is set to be held at Anfield, where supporters can follow the match that kicks off at 12.15pm (GMT).

The match, being held at Leigh Sports Village, is live on BBC Two and will be screened at The Kop Bar, which will open at the earlier time of 11am on Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the game, supporters can spend a couple of hours around the stadium before roaring on the men in the 212th meeting between Liverpool and Man United.

Unlike at Anfield, where Klopp’s side kick off at 4.30pm, Liverpool Women face Man United as underdogs despite a strong start to the season.

Matt Beard’s side have 15 points from their first nine games, and are fresh off the back of a victory away at Everton in the WSL Cup, a traditional bogey team for the Reds.

In Man United, they face a team who have spent invested in the last few years and finished just two points off the top, last season. However, they’re only three points ahead of the Reds this time around.

After a transitional first season back in the WSL last year, Beard’s team are starting to impose themselves and have improved on last season’s dire away form.

Liverpool’s last match against the Red Devils came less than a month ago, when they narrowly lost 1-0 in the WSL Cup at Prenton Park.

The Reds lost by the same scoreline on the final day of last season, in front of a record crowd for a Liverpool home game at Prenton Park.

In fact, Liverpool haven’t beaten Man United since the Mancunians’ were founded in 2018. Let’s hope there are Scouse celebrations in L4 and Leigh come Sunday evening.