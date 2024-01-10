After Anfield was denied one of its greatest-ever goals, as Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the bar vs. Newcastle, we looked back at some of Liverpool’s best ever goals that never were.

Despite Liverpool scoring over 10,000 goals in their history, still we sometimes ponder on those efforts that were a whisker away from going down in Liverpool folklore.

This is a list covering some of the Reds’ greatest misses that so nearly went down as memorable goals. If you can remember more from before the modern era, make sure to comment and share.

10. Kostas Tsimikas vs. LASK (2023)

At nine on our list is a recent effort from Kostas Tsimikas that would have put Liverpool 3-0 up against LASK in the Europa League.

While it wouldn’t have gone down among the most important of goals, the strike would have been memorable due to the player taking the shot.

Tsimikas has never scored in his 78 Liverpool appearances and isn’t known for his shooting technique, but this would have been some way to break his duck!

9. Raheem Sterling vs. Tottenham (2014)

Raheem Sterling has never been the best striker of a ball, but he is known for his dribbling and ability to glide past players at will.

This moment sums up Sterling’s qualities as a player pretty well, easily skipping past several white shirts in the penalty area in the box before scuffing a fairly simple chance.

In the same season, he did something similar on another occasion before moving to Man City the following summer.

8. John Arne Riise vs. Tottenham (2005)

There are probably a couple of John Arne Riise shots that could have gone on this list.

The effort we’ve gone for was a trademark piledriver fron the Norwegian, made all the better by Riise’s brilliant technique to control the volley.

Though this one never went in, Riise took on plenty of shots and came away with 31 goals in total at Liverpool, many of which were brilliant efforts from range.

7. Lazar Markovic vs. Sunderland (2015)

The Serbian’s time on Merseyside wasn’t exactly crammed with spectacular moments. However, there was the odd glimpse of his talent.

Most notably, his potential shone through when he had an acrobatic strike the crossbar, in what would have surely gone down as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever volleys, had it gone in.

Liverpool ended up winning the game 1-0, with Markovic scoring a considerably less memorable goal at the same end.

6. Luis Suarez vs. Newcastle (2014)

Seriously… what a goal this would have been! ??? pic.twitter.com/B25AjasTqM — Best of Football (@BestofFootball8) June 26, 2021

This perhaps isn’t the Luis Suarez miss you were expecting to see on this list – we’ve saved the obvious one for towards the end.

Suarez’s genius was on show on this occasion, too, as he caught Tim Krul off guard, using the outside of his foot to sweep the ball beautifully into the net.

Unfortunately, the referee judged the ball to still be rolling when the Uruguayan struck it, so the goal didn’t count.

5. Kenny Dalglish vs. Man United (1980)

On this very rare occasion, Kenny Dalglish didn’t live up to his royal nickname, producing one of the worst misses ever to rob Alan Hansen of an incredible assist.

At Old Trafford, Liverpool were drawing 1-1 with Man United when Hansen brilliantly beat the hosts’ bizarre offside trap, by simply chipping the ball over the onrushing backline and running onto it.

With Dalglish to his left, Hansen passed to his compatriot fully expecting, like everyone else, Dalglish to tap into the empty net. Incredibly, the No. 7 missed from just three yards and Liverpool lost 2-1.

I think we can forgive Kenny now, though I’m not sure he will have forgiven himself yet!

4. Daniel Agger vs. Bolton (2012)

Daniel Agger scored his fair share of screamers for a centre-back, but this one might still keep him up in the night wondering what if.

In classic Agger fashion, the Dane brought the ball out of defence before rifling a rocket at goal. The shot smashed into and rattled the crossbar, leaving those around almost open-mouthed.

It wasn’t hard to imagine how it would have looked flying in, though, thanks to some of Agger’s other brilliant long-range strikes for the Reds.

3. Alexander-Arnold vs. Newcastle (2024)

It was only a matter of time before Alexander-Arnold made it onto this list, though he will wish he weren’t here. Whether it was intended as an effort on goal mattered not to the magnificence of this cross-cum-shot.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka looked as shocked as the rest of us when the ball flashed past him and hit the bar from such a tight angle.

Liverpool went on to win, but it would surely have gone down as one of Anfield’s greatest hits ever, had the ball hit the net.

2. Luis Suarez vs. Arsenal (2014)

You all knew it was coming when you clicked this article. Another Suarez strike, this phenomenal volley, just misses out on top spot.

The Reds were already 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and were looking to capitalise on their dominance. Suarez then came agonisingly close to making history with this stunning effort that came from practically nothing.

Along with the taker of top spot, this one will be talked about for years to come.

1. Jamie Carragher vs. QPR (2014)

Maybe the most painful but staggering miss to recall for this list was Jamie Carragher’s unexpected hit against QPR on the last day of the 2012/13 season.

Carragher was playing the 737th and final game of his Liverpool career, in which he had scored only five goals.

Had this powerful shot gone in, it would have bookended his 16-year career perfectly, given he also scored on his debut in 1997.

It must be hard for Carragher to look back on how close he came to a dream ending at Anfield, but at least he and the crowd experienced that passing moment, when they thought he had somehow managed it.