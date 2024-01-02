Tuesday’s dose of news from planet Liverpool includes yet another kit leak, as well as all of the reaction to a brilliant performance and victory over Newcastle.

2024/25 away kit leak

It has been a busy time for kit leaks, and we start the year with another one to sink our teeth into.

Details of Liverpool’s home and third kits have been revealed in recent days, with photos of the newest variation of our famous red strip leaked on New Year’s Day.

We have also seen leaks of the upcoming third kit that will feature a unique upside Nike swoosh, but now is the turn of the away kit.

Next season’s second shirt is set to feature “dark anthracite base (almost black) with light turquoise and lighter anthracite applications,” as per the reliable Footy Headlines.

It means we can expect a nod to the third kit of the title-winning 2019/20 season, as looks to be a case with the new home shirt.

This one is a slightly more simplistic design, but the simple kits are often the best!

3 things today: Brazilians ‘happy to be home’ & Everton’s enquiry

Roberto Firmino and Fabinho have shared their delight at returning “home” to watch Liverpool do the business against Newcastle

The PGMOL have offered a laughable explanation as to why Joelinton escaped without a booking for his foul on Dominik Szoboszlai

The daftest rumour of the window might have an early winner, with Everton said to have enquired about taking Fabio Carvalho on loan

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah believes the Reds can win the title this season, and when the king speaks we listen

Wataru Endo feels he has earned his place in the Liverpool midfield having signed off with another strong performance before heading to the Asian Cup

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has admitted that his foul on Diogo Jota was a penalty, take note Alan Shearer

Latest chat from elsewhere

Birmingham have sacked Wayne Rooney after just 15 games in charge, with the club lingering precariously above the Championship drop zone (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in forwards Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, like they haven’t spent enough money! (Standard)

Everton are said to be considering offering Jesse Lingard a “lifeline” in January, wouldn’t that just be the most Everton signing of all time? (talkSPORT)

Video of the day and match of the night

Relive the moment the manager almost lost his wedding ring, that could’ve been a disaster!

You might still be struggling to remember what day it is, but West Ham are in action against Brighton if you’re looking for something to anchor your evening on.

The Hammers are the hosts and the game gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) on Sky Sports Main Event.