Harvey Elliott enjoyed the FA Cup last season and will be handed the chance to hit the scoreboard again at Arsenal, as Liverpool aim to replicate a Reds win last seen in 1964.

Since beating Plymouth in the third round in 2017, Liverpool have been drawn against top-flight teams at this stage of the Cup in six of the last seven seasons.

In fact, Liverpool are now facing Premier League opponents for the 25th time in the last 35 rounds of domestic cup competition.

Though, only once in the last 12 seasons have Liverpool gone out at this stage of the FA Cup – in 2019 they went down 2-1 at Wolves.

Elliott’s love for the cup

Harvey Elliott has scored each of Liverpool’s last two FA Cup goals – both last season, in the third round replay at Wolves and the loss at Brighton in the following round.

His next start will be his 50th for the Reds in all competitions.

Curtis Jones, with 13, has made more appearances for Liverpool in the FA Cup than any current player.

Ibrahima Konate‘s last goal for Liverpool came in the FA Cup and also in London – against Man City in the semi-final at Wembley in April 2022.

Time to end the 60-year wait!

Jurgen Klopp has lost four of his 21 games against the Gunners, winning 11.

Diogo Jota has made more appearances for Liverpool against Arsenal than he has against any other club (nine games and 568 minutes), and has scored seven goals.

The Reds last FA Cup win at Arsenal came in February 1964, with Ian St John scoring the only goal in a game which saw Ron Yeats and Liverpool-born Gunner Joe Baker sent off for fighting.

No Mo, no worries…

Liverpool have won all seven FA Cup ties when Mo Salah has been unavailable. He missed four ties in

2021/22, the season the Reds last lifted the trophy.

Klopp’s side have won 14 and drawn one of the 15 games this season in which they have scored the fixture’s first goal.

And the Reds have lost just one of their last 34 games against domestic opponents in all competitions – at Tottenham last September.

A familiar face

John Brooks, from Leicestershire, will take charge of Arsenal for the first time.

He has reffed Liverpool four times previously – those games ended with two wins, a draw and a loss.

This Season’s Scorers

Arsenal: Saka 9, Gabriel Jesus 7, Odegaard 7, Nketiah 6, Trossard 6, Havertz 5, Martinelli 4, Rice 3, Gabriel 1, Jorginho 1, Nelson 1, Saliba 1, Tomiyasu 1, Vieira 1, White 1, Zinchenko 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 18, Jota 9, Gakpo 8, Nunez 8, Diaz 5, Szoboszlai 4, Jones 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).