Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his starting lineup for Liverpool’s first game of 2024, with a win over Newcastle able to send them three points clear.

The Reds can establish a lead at the top of the Premier League with a victory at Anfield tonight, and come up against a Newcastle side in floundering form.

Klopp will certainly not underestimate the opponents, however, and a strong side lines up despite a number of injuries.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Ahead of his departure to the Asian Cup, Wataru Endo makes a seventh consecutive start in the No. 6 role, flanked by Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in midfield.

Mohamed Salah will also exit after this game, himself to the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Egypt captain joined by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez up front.

With Diaz among those restored to the side, Klopp has both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota available on the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister also makes his return to the squad after injury, with Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott among the options.

There is no Kieran Trippier for Newcastle, with the right-back dropping out altogether.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Joelinton, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, A.Murphy