Conor Bradley spoke of how he ‘feels like he’s in a dream’, while Dominik Szoboszlai issued a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold about the right-back position.

Bradley provided another two assists, as well as a brilliant goal, as he declared himself to the rest of the Premier League.

The Northern Ireland international now has five assists in his last four matches, and is giving Jurgen Klopp a serious conundrum when it comes to team selection.

With Alexander-Arnold now returning from injury, it would seem harsh to immediately sideline the 20-year-old after such a fantastic performance.

"I just feel like I'm in a dream!" ?? Conor Bradley talks through the emotions of scoring his first Liverpool goal ? ? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/Vu1rBxLO24 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

After the match, TNT Sports’ Jules Breach asked Szoboszlai whether Alexander-Arnold should watch out.

With Bradley stood alongside him, Liverpool’s Hungarian replied: “Yeah, Trent should take care of his position!

“We need everybody, we have a lot of games. Trent got injured, unlucky, but without him we did very well, so hopefully nobody gets injured anymore.”

Speaking about his goal tonight, Bradley said: “It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time. As I said earlier, I just feel like I’m in a dream. Unbelievable, I’m very happy.

“I just couldn’t believe it went in. I just thought ‘I’m going to hit it here’ and it went in the bottom corner and I just didn’t know what to do, so I went over to the corner and done a knee slide.

“Yeah, it was brilliant.”

Bradley was also asked about his reaction to Klopp’s announcement that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

“It was a big shock to us all, Bradley continued.

“I definitely didn’t see it coming meself and, as you said, it’s extra motivation for us to try and win everything we can this year.

“We’ve got to keep going, take it game by game, and just keep winning as many games as we can.”

Hopefully, there will be plenty more Anfield nights like Wednesday’s with Bradley marauding down the right.