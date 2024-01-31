Darwin Nunez‘s mission was clearly to shoot on sight against Chelsea, it so nearly paid off, and it would’ve been one hell of a night had it not been for a record number of strikes at the post!

His brilliance comes from his unpredictability, and against Chelsea we saw all Nunez can offer the Reds, and more!

In 90 minutes, the Uruguayan registered an assist, had 11 shots, missed a penalty and hit the woodwork four times – talk about fortune not quite being on your side.

Nunez’s efforts on goal were almost triple what Chelsea managed across the entire game (four), it was a spellbinding performance from Liverpool and their No. 9.

And somewhat unsurprisingly, Nunez’s attempts on goal landed him in the record books!

4 – Darwin Núñez has now become the first player on record (since 2003-04) to hit the woodwork four times in a single Premier League match. Carpenter. #LIVCHE https://t.co/PGOjrQOUXh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2024

He is now the first player to hit the woodwork four times in a Premier League game since Opta records first began in 2003/04 – four players had previously held the record with three.

Moreover, the No. 9 has now hit the woodwork 12 times this season, the most of anyone since Luis Suarez in 2013/14 (10) – those fine margins, eh?

Talking about the Reds’ former No. 7, Nunez was again in his company as he secured another record in the unwanted category.

He is now the second Liverpool player on record to have 11 attempts in a league match without scoring since Suarez against Norwich in October 2011.

Nunez at least ended his night with an assist for Luis Diaz, his 11th of the season, and much-deserved after a captivating 90 minutes.

Klopp has labeled Nunez as “unlucky” in the past, and it is definitely a term you can readily associate with the 24-year-old, a couple of inches any direction could’ve drastically changed his goal contribution tally.