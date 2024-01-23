Mohamed Salah has faced backlash for returning to Liverpool for treatment on his injury, but his critics have been told to ‘never doubt his commitment’ as details of his recovery plan were explained.

As captain and talisman of his country, Salah shoulders plenty of pressure and expectation, and an injury that takes him away from his side was never in his plans.

However, that has not stopped backlash coming his way after both Liverpool and Egypt agreed the best course of action was for him to return to the club to start his rehabilitation.

Salah’s best chances of returning to AFCON rely on Egypt qualifying for the final, in addition to his recovery going smoothly, but that appears to be lost on some.

And in defence of Salah’s return, assistant manager Pep Lijnders made sure to note that the winger’s commitment can never be questioned as he explained why the recovery plan is what it is.

“You should never doubt the commitment of Mo Salah,” Lijnders told reporters on Tuesday.

“I never met a guy, a player but also human being, who is more committed to the life of being a professional football player.

“I know the country is devastated losing him, we were devastated to hear he got injured. He plays the first game, scores, assists, [is] captain. Massive importance, of course.

“But the only reason why our medical team and their medical decided for him to come back is to give him the best possible chance to be available in the final, if Egypt reach the final.

“What I’m really happy about [is] the medical team of Egypt and Liverpool really worked together, and they both made this decision.”

There was plenty of praise for how Liverpool and Egypt conducted themselves over Salah, choosing the best course of action for the player and the player alone.

Lijnders added: “I think because of the first message that came out, that it would probably only be a few days, but then when they made a detailed scan it then came out that there is a proper tear in his hamstring.

“It means his expected return to play will be between three and four weeks, if everything goes smooth. Mo knowing it will go smooth and will go right because how he treated his body before.

“What I’m really happy about is that the medical team of Egypt and Liverpool really worked together, were really in close contact and they both made the decision.

“It’s an example of how international and club football should operate, to put the player in the centre and not the target of everyone.

“All of us made the decision what’s best for him. For him, it’s the best to have a stable environment, knowing the people, having the proper people who are committed and have time to focus on this process.”