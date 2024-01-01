Liverpool’s first game of 2024 brought a reunion with departed legends Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, but Jordan Henderson was not among those at Anfield.

The Reds kicked off the year with the visit of Newcastle on New Year’s Day, watched by two of the most revered players of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

With the Saudi Pro League on a break until next month, Firmino and Fabinho made the trip back to Anfield, greeted by fans before kickoff.

? Welcome back to Anfield, Roberto Firmino! ? Bobby and Fabinho are here for #LFC vs. Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/vICELhZv5j — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 1, 2024

The pair were all smiles as they posed for photographs in the familiar rain of Merseyside, with both given a warm reception before heading down the tunnel.

Firmino was then met by Thiago, who travelled with the squad as ever, before heading up to a box in the Main Stand along with his family.

Bobby back at Anfield ?? pic.twitter.com/cAZtln2r5f — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2024

Absent for the Premier League clash, however, was Jordan Henderson, who like his former team-mates made the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Henderson has instead opted for a skiing holiday with his family, with there every chance the ex-captain makes a visit to Anfield before play resumes in February.

Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum are among the other ex-Reds in the Saudi Pro League, but neither made immediate switches to the Middle East from Liverpool.

??? Firmino and Fabinho are both at Anfield to watch Liverpool play Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/cWBNxQRgHS — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 1, 2024

Firmino’s presence in the city was always expected this week, with the striker scheduling a signing of his new autobiography, ‘Si Senor’, on Friday, January 5.

But the fact Fabinho joined his compatriot is a marker of his appreciation for the club and city he called home for five trophy-laden years.

Fabinho has so far made 21 appearances for an Al-Ittihad side who sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League, while Firmino has already been linked with a move away from third-placed Al-Ahli.