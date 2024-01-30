Mikel Arteta has become the latest Premier League manager to heap praise onto Jurgen Klopp after he announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Gunners boss joined the likes of Pep Guardiola, Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino in providing touching tributes for the outgoing Reds boss.

Klopp will call time on his incredible Anfield career in May, and his impact in England has been emphasised by the respect shown from his peers.

Arteta described the German as having made a “big contribution” to the Premier League, reserving special praise for the manner in which he has conducted himself throughout his time here.

“I think he’s made this league much better,” Arteta said as he previewed his side’s trip to Nottingham Forest, as quoted by the Mirror.

“First of all, the person. The character, the charisma, the ideas and his passion for the game are something special. I think he’s had a big contribution for the growth of this league.

“Then I love the way he did it. When you see the emotion that he put in and you see that human side, explaining the reasons behind his decision and the challenges and everything that is related to our job, I think he was spot on.

“When someone has done what he’s done for that football club and the league you have to respect that and basically say thank you, because I think he made this league much better.

“He made every manager better and he’s made the league much more beautiful and intense.”

The pair have clashed on the touchline in the past, with Arteta’s furious rant at Klopp fuelling the Anfield crowd that inspired a 4-0 victory back in November 2021.

Arteta has since insisted he will continue to show emotion on the touchlines, explaining that it is simply part of his nature and managerial style.

The two will go face to face for the final time as Arsenal and Liverpool managers respectively this weekend, with the sides locking horns in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.