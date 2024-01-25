Players and fans were jubilant as Liverpool progressed past Fulham to the League Cup final. We’ve put together four things you may have missed from the match.

The Liverpool machine rolled on towards Wembley as they drew 1-1 with Fulham, to reach the League Cup final 3-2 on aggregate.

For a long time, the Reds were pretty comfortable in their 3-1 aggregate lead, but a late Fulham goal and application of pressure made the full-time whistle that little bit sweeter.

Here are four things you may have missed as Liverpool drew at Craven Cottage, to set up a date at Wembley vs. Chelsea.

Jones wants the fists pumps

If Curtis Jones hadn’t been playing for Liverpool, he may well have been in the away end egging Jurgen Klopp on to bookmark the Reds’ semi-final progression with his famous fist pumps.

Klopp decided not to dish the fist pumps out on Wednesday night, and Jones nearly filled in for the boss, feigning the famous moves while joking with Conor Bradley.

It would have been some sight to see the Scouser take on the task, but we’re not sure whether Klopp would have been to happy!

Sturridge’s scarf causes a storm

What more is there to say?

Daniel Sturridge was on Sky Sports punditry duties at Craven Cottage and his wardrobe choice to wear this colourful scarf certainly caused a stir.

Along with his big coat, the scarf at least kept him warm on the sidelines before removing the accessory once he had headed into the studio.

Another show of Sturridge’s loveable eccentricity.

Similar problems to Anfield

Thankfully, the Anfield Road End redevelopment is finally nearing completion, with the hospitality section the only remaining area not open.

The Buckingham Group contractors, who were originally building the new stand at Anfield, were also in control of Craven Cottage’s redevelopment.

Like in Liverpool, the project has overran, but by a considerable amount of time longer than at Anfield. Construction was due to finish in 2021 but, in 2024, the hospitality section is still unfinished.

Contractors Portview have been overseeing the project since last summer.

Imagine Being Us

It isn’t a new creation from supporter Tom Greaves, but the deep red banner certainly stood out against the array of dark coats, when held aloft at full time.

The words “Imagine Being Us” will no doubt wind some rival supporters up, as they poke fun at fans who follow less successful football clubs.

However, it is also a display of pride for the Reds. It is somewhat of a thanks to the players and manager for giving us the brilliant times we have had supporting Liverpool.