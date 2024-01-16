With Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contracts expiring in 18 months, a journalist has provided an update as to when we can expect to know more about their Liverpool futures.

Who knows where Liverpool would be without Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk in the team?

Alongside, Alisson they are arguably Liverpool’s most important players, but all three’s contracts are due to expire in 2025.

Typically, clubs prefer to get new deals sorted for players with at least a year left of their contract to go. However, in the case of this trio, not much has been reported in the way of negotiations.

Journalist James Pearce has given an update as to why he doesn’t expect talks to happen until the end of the season.

For the Athletic, Pearce wrote that “formal discussions over renewals are yet to get underway” and “Liverpool’s stance is that it will be addressed when the time is right.”

That latter remark isn’t really groundbreaking news but, when you couple it with Pearce’s other information, it builds a picture of where Liverpool are at.

He added: “No one wants any unwanted distractions with so much at stake between now and May.”

Another factor has been the role of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director. The reporter explained that “Schmadtke’s focus has been solely on negotiating transfers.

“So, his successor will probably be tasked with sorting out the contract renewals within a framework acceptable to executives at Fenway Sports Group.”

Then, the reporter goes on to explain the different factors Liverpool are considering when offering new deals, including the timing and the “financial commitment involved in terms of agents and signing-on fees.”

On top of this, their wages are of course a big factor when taking into account the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules, and UEFA’s financial fair play regulations.

Currently, Van Dijk earns £250,000 per week and Salah, £350,000. It is Alexander-Arnold, though, who will likely see the biggest pay rise.

The 25-year-old’s growing seniority in the vice-captaincy role, coupled with increased importance to performances on the pitch, should see his wages rise from the £200,000 per week he currently earns.

In terms of the rest of the squad, the big questions for 2024 lie with Joel Matip and Thiago – the pair both have deals that expire in the summer.

After Matip’s ACL surgery in December, Klopp suggested the former could stay for another year.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure the club will show their class, as you should do it, the boss said.

“I’m pretty sure the club told Joel already that, whatever happens, as long as he is injured everything is fine. Now we have to make the decision with Joel how it looks after that.”

Adrian‘s contract also expires in 2024.