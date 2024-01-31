Jurgen Klopp has thanked fans for the love they showed during the weekend’s FA Cup win over Norwich, but has “another request” ahead of Chelsea‘s visit.

The Reds secured their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 win against the Canaries on what was an emotional afternoon at Anfield.

It was the first game since the manager announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, with the fans using the occasion to show their appreciation for the boss.

Klopp insists he is grateful for the welcome he received during Sunday’s cup clash, but has asked for attention to turn to the task at hand when Mauricio Pochettino’s side come to Anfield.

“I would like to thank you for the support I was given on Sunday but at the same time I have another request,” the boss said in his programme notes ahead of the Chelsea game.

“Tonight we need a proper Anfield atmosphere.

“This is definitely an occasion to forget that the manager is leaving at the end of the season and to do everything that we can as a collective to make it as uncomfortable as we possibly can for a really strong opponent.

“If we can do this together, we will definitely create an opportunity to take another step forward.”

The manager criticised the atmosphere at Anfield earlier this season, but admitted he was delighted by the response at home to Arsenal and Newcastle during the festive period.

His departure was not the news that any fan wanted to hear, but it could be something that ignites the stadium between now and May as both players and supporters strive for silverware to end Klopp’s incredible Liverpool career.

Chelsea will present a different challenge on Wednesday night, having won six games in a row prior to their 0-0 draw in the FA Cup against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Liverpool need to take maximum points in order to keep the title race in their hands, but a long road still remains before Premier League matters are decided in May.