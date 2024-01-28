Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Alexis Mac Allister following his absence in the 5-2 win over Norwich, with hopes the Liverpool midfielder is back swiftly.

Mac Allister was missing from the squad as Liverpool hosted Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with his absence described as a precaution before kickoff.

It came as another concern for fans, though, given his recent knee injury, while the No.10 took a heavy blow during the draw at Fulham in midweek.

But speaking to ITV after the game, Klopp explained that Mac Allister’s afternoon off was more of a rest and that the Argentina international should be back vs. Chelsea on Wednesday night.

“Alexis, he only rested today. He felt a little bit, so he is probably ready for Wednesday as well,” the manager said.

“The next game is around the corner, only three times sleeping and then you play Chelsea here, which is obviously a different game, and then Arsenal away.

“So we need them all and we need them in the best possible shape.”

There was a big boost on Sunday as Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai all made their first appearances after injury.

Asked whether it gave him an even more positive feeling when it comes to the run-in, Klopp replied: “I don’t have a feeling about that, to be honest.

“It’s just good that they’re back, that Dom is back.

“Robbo was out for a long time, the other two boys not that long, so it was important for them all to have minutes.

“It might need a little bit, we will see there, but that they are back is super important.”