Details of next season’s Liverpool kits have leaked online, with the latest update bringing a new grey and yellow training kit compared McDonald’s uniforms.

With the Reds into 2024, the club will signed off on designs for next season’s home, away and third kits, with all three since leaking online.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will wear an interesting pinstriped design in red, yellow and white at home, with dark grey and turquoise for the away kit and white, yellow and red for the third kit.

Liverpool will soon begin the marketing campaigns for those releases, with the home kit expected to be worn on the final league game of the season against Wolves in May.

Further leaks have come with next season’s training kits, with three new designs shared by various sources including @KB2X and @JK1O_ on Twitter.

The latest comes via the reliable Footy Headlines, who have reported the kit Liverpool will wear for sessions ahead of European games – and hopefully, for the Champions League.

Designed as an accompaniment for the 2024/25 third kit, it is explained that “the main colour [is] smoky grey combined with a yellow cut-out from the shoulders of the shirt.”

The upcoming release, which is due in September, is described as using a “colourway reminiscent of McDonald’s staff uniforms.”

It is a valid comparison, but perhaps more fitting would be the training kits worn during Liverpool’s first season back in the Champions League in five years under Brendan Rodgers in 2014/15.

While the shade of grey may have been slightly lighter, and manufacturers New Balance used a different template to Nike, the similarities are striking.

Of course, that may bring back bad memories of Liverpool’s failure to progress beyond the group stage, exiting instead to the Europa League as Real Madrid and Basel advanced.

Fortunately things have changed dramatically since then, and Klopp and his players will be hoping to head into next season’s Champions League as potential Premier League and Europa League winners this time out.