★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) is challenged by Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea – As it happened

Premier League action is back at last! Liverpool continue to set the pace at the top and it makes for another big night at Anfield, with Chelsea the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, McConnell Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Gakpo

Chelsea: Petrovic; Badiashile, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer

Subs: Argylle, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Gusto, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Washington, Nkunku, Broja

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024