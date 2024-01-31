Premier League action is back at last! Liverpool continue to set the pace at the top and it makes for another big night at Anfield, with Chelsea the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, McConnell Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Gakpo
Chelsea: Petrovic; Badiashile, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer
Subs: Argylle, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Gusto, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Washington, Nkunku, Broja
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments